OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, May 6 – Chicken Caesar salad, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday May 7 – Vegetable quiche, Jo Jo potatoes, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Chicken ala king, zucchini, diced carrots, pineapple, biscuit, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Tuna noodle casserole, stewed tomatoes, capri blend vegetables, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, May 10 – Roast pork, peas, mashed potatoes, peaches, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 6 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 6 – Spicy chicken sandwich, mini cheeseburgers, three bean salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Lasagna with meat sauce, whole grain dinner roll, carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, French fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, breadstick par baked, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – Nachos with beef and cheese, nacho cheese sauce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 6 – Breakfast sausage pizza, peach slices, orange juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Waffles, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Banana, orange juice, strawberries, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Assorted cereals, Mandarin oranges, apple juice, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – TEACHER INSERVICE DAY.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 6 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, tomato wedges, tropical fruit, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Cheese pizza, jicama, carrot sticks, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli florets, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, garbanzo beans, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – TEACHER INSERVICE DAY.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 6 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday May 7 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 10 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 6 – Whole grain corndog, carrots with ranch, tater tots, pears, milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken legs, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad with ranch, peaches, milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, mini peppers with ranch, Dorito chips, snack grapes, milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Lasagna, salad with ranch, cucumbers, missed fruit, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Friday, May 10 – Pepperoni pizza, green beans, cucumber with ranch, pineapple, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 6 – Grilled cheese sandwich, Romaine salad, carroteenies, chick peas, low fat ranch dressing, peaches, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Orange chicken, whole grain rice, broccoli, chick peas, sugar snap peas, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Hot dog with a whole grain bun, cherry tomatoes, celery, carroteenies, sidekicks, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Beef nachos, refried beans, jicama sticks, shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa, mixed fruit, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – Pizza, Romaine salad, low fat ranch dressing, beets, carroteenies, pineapple, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 6 – Cereal, whole grain cracker, fruit juice or fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Breakfast pizza with strawberries, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Yogurt, crackers, pear slices, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Egg slider, fruit juice or raisins, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – Cereal with whole grain toast, fresh fruit, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 6 – Pizza picket, pudding, carrots, cauliflower with dip, orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 7 – Whole grain corn dog, snap peas, cucumbers with dip, banana, cookie, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 8 – Italian dunkers, sauce, celery, broccoli, dip, peach cup, variety milk.
Thursday, May 9 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baby potatoes, pickle spear, apple, variety milk.
Friday, May 10 – Turkey sandwich, chips, cherry tomatoes, carrots with dip, peach, variety milk.
