OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, May 13 – Chicken and stuffing, green beans, cauliflower, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday May 14 – Chicken stir fry with brown rice, stir fry vegetables, broccoli, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Chef salad, cucumbers, shredded carrots, apple, dinner roll coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Broccoli fish bake, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, May 17 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, parmesan roasted Brussel sprouts, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 13 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cakes with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 13 – Popcorn chicken, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Beef gravy, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad with assorted dressing, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Baja spice pollock sticks, macaroni and cheese, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 13 – Long John doughnut, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Assorted cereals, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Frosted Pop Tart, apple juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Potatoes and eggs, orange juice, grapes, tortilla, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Oatmeal, orange juice, raisins, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 13 – Chicken patty on a bun, green beans, tater tots, strawberries, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Cheese zombie, cucumber and carrots sticks, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Hamburger on a bun, tossed side salad, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Deli turkey, baby carrots, farmhouse cheddar chickpeas, Mandarin oranges, whole grain saltine crackers, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Cheese pizza, vegetable sticks, applesauce, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 13 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday May 14 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Ham and cheese egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 17 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 13 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Nachos, salad with ranch, carrots, with ranch, pears, milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, curly fries, broccoli with ranch, apple slices, milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Chicken noodle soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad with carrots and ranch, peaches, milk.
Friday, May 17 – Bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumbers with ranch, applesauce, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 13 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, oven baked fries, leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, chick peas, pears, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Teriyaki grilled chicken with whole grain noodles, sugar snap peas, sweet peppers, celery, apple pineapple pouch, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Cheesy garlic toast, Romaine salad, cherry tomatoes, jicama, low fat ranch dressing, mixed berries, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, green beans, cucumbers, beets, carroteenies, mixed fruit, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Turkey with whole grain sub sandwich, whole grain chips, broccoli, chick peas, beets, shredded lettuce, sorbet, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 13 – Cereal with whole grain crackers, fruit juice or fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Sausage pup, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Yogurt, crackers, peach slices, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Muffin, fresh fruit or fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 13 – Chicken nuggets, cracker, cauliflower, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, May 14 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, chips, cucumber, celery, banana, crackers, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 15 – Waffles, sausage link, broccoli, snap peas with dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Thursday, May 16 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, pickle chips, baby potatoes, apple, variety milk.
Friday, May 17 – Cheese quesadilla, bean salsa, carrots with dip, pear, sport cookie, variety milk.
