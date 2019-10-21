OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, October 21 – Pork supreme, mashed potatoes, cucumber, onion and tomato salad, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday October 22 – Chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables in entrée, broccoli, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Cheeseburger, with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, three-bean salad, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Spiced tomato tortellini, cauliflower, diced carrots, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, October 25 – Unstuffed green pepper casserole, corn, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 21 – Chocolate chips muffin, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Zee Zee’s strawberry crisp soft baked bar, orange juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Banana chocolate chunk bar, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Yogurt, bug bites, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, October 25 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 21 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, veggie sticks, sliced pears, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Corndog, broccoli florets, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Chili, jicama and carrot sticks, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Chicken nachos, refried beans, nacho toppings, applesauce, variety milk.
Friday, October 25 – Chicken and waffle sandwich, tater tots, celery sticks, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 21 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday October 22 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Egg and cheese slider, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 25 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 21 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tots, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Soft taco, lettuce, cheese, carrots, celery sticks, pears, milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli with ranch, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, salad with ranch, peaches, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, October 25 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumbers with ranch, corn, pineapple, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 21 – Grilled cheese sandwich, Romaine salad, cauliflower, carroteenies, applesauce, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, baby bakers, cucumbers, three-bean salad, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Bean and cheese burrito, whole kernel corn, sweet bell peppers, sugar snap peas, whole plum, salsa, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Sweet and sour chicken, whole grain rice, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, celery, whole nectarine, variety milk.
Friday, October 25 – Chicken chunks, oven baked fries, carroteenies, broccoli, fruit cup, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 21 – Breakfast pizza or strawberry mini pancakes, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Breakfast burrito or bagel with cream cheese, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Pancake and sausage on a stick or Maple waffle, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Breakfast combo or French toast sticks, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 25 – Fruit smoothie or funnel cake with strawberry cup, chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 21 – Grilled chicken sandwich, baked fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Sloppy Jo sandwich, coleslaw, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Swedish meatballs, steamed rice, breadstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – Chicken nuggets, macaroni salad, breadstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, October 25 – Homemade spaghetti, steamed vegetables, garlic bread, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 21 – Cinnamon toast cereal, crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Breakfast bagel, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Egg wrap, raisins, fruit slices, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCE. NO SCHOOL.
Friday, October 25 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCE. NO SCHOOL.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 21 – Beef nuggets, carrots and broccoli with dip, fresh orange, sport cookie, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 22 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, snap peas with dip, pickle ships, whole banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 23 – Bean burrito, fresh bean salsa, carrots and dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Thursday, October 24 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCE. NO SCHOOL.
Friday, October 25 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCE. NO SCHOOL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.