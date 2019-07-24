OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, July 29 – Chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers salad, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, July 30 – Broccoli cheddar soup, ham sandwich, peas, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, July 31 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, country tri vegetables, zuccini, apple dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, August 1 – Low-mein with beef, stir fry vegetables, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, August 2 – Ranch chicken wrap, lettuce, tomatoes, carrot raisin salad, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL FREE SUMMER BREAKFAST
Monday, July 29 – Breakfast sausage pizza, orange juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 30 – Breakfast sausage pizza, fresh apple, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 31 – Cereal, fresh banana, variety milk.
Thursday, August 1 – Waffles, honeydew, variety milk.
Friday, August 2 – Breakfast sandwich, orange juice, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL FREE SUMMER LUNCH
Monday, July 29 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 30 – Beef and bean burrito, pinto beans, grapes, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 31 – Toasted cheese sandwich, tater tots, fresh kiwi, variety milk.
Thursday, August 1– Baked ham, celery sticks, watermelon, Cheez-its crackers, rice krispie treat, variety milk.
Friday, August 2 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumber slices, cantaloupe, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL FREE SUMMER MEALS BREAKFAST
Monday, July 29 – Assorted cereal, mini pancakes, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 30 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange wedges, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 31 – Breakfast wrap, diced pears, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, August 1 – No menu available.
Thursday, August 2 – No menu available.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL FREE SUMMER MEALS LUNCH
Monday, July 29 – Corn dog, baked fries, chilled fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 30 –Chicken nuggets, breadstick, baby carrots, apple slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, July 31 – Cheeseburger, whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, August 1 – Pepperoni pizza wedge, salad with dressing, fresh banana, variety milk.
Thursday, August 2 – Deli ham sandwich, nacho Doritos, broccoli florets, fresh fruit, variety milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.