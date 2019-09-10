TOPPENISH — The second annual “El Grito de Independencia” cultural festival will be held on the Heritage University campus, 3240 Fort Road, from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
A play to reenact the “Cry of Dolores,” a historical event, that set off the Mexican War of Independence on Sept. 16, 1810, from Spain, will be staged at 7:45 p.m.
The festival is free and open to the public. It will feature games, pinatas, food beverages, dancers, mariachis and live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.