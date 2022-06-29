Miss Sunnyside Candidate Brianna Garza

The first of eight young ladies vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside is Brianna Garza, 16, daughter of Angel Jr. and Maricruz Garza.
Garza is involved in the Latino Culture Club and was ASB Class President during her freshman and sophomore year. Outside of school she enjoys playing club volleyball and loves camping and spending time with her friends and family.
Her biggest inspiration is her mother. “She inspires me to be a better person every single day,” she said. Garza’s mother travelled to the United States at age 14 without speaking or understanding the English language. Despite her struggles, the young Garza said, her mother graduated with honors and raised her and her siblings alongside her father. “Because of her, I was inspired to pursue my goals of making an impact on the world, just like her hard work and perseverance have made an impact on me.”
If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Garza plans to partner with the Sunnyside Police Department to educate middle school students on gun violence and the dangers of wielding such powerful weapons.
“I decided to run for Miss Sunnyside because of the immense opportunities I would have to bring the community together,” the upcoming junior at Sunnyside High School said. “I hope to have a positive impact on our community through spreading awareness about important issues, creating events to unify our people, and being a good role model.”
Garza plans on graduating high school with her Associate Degree through the Running Start program and continuing her education at a university. She plans to pursue a career in the medical field where she hopes to continue her mission of making a positive impact on others.
She is sponsored by C. Speck Motors in Sunnyside.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
