SUNNYSIDE — Young women, ages 17 to 24, are invited to attend a Miss Yakima County 2020 information night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held at the Port of Sunnyside office, 2640 E. Edison Ave.
There is no cost to enter scholarship program.
For other program details, visit www.Missyakimacounty.org.
