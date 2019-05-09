SUNNYSIDE — In this part of the world, Mother’s Day can be celebrated two ways.
May 10 is the traditional Hispanic Mother’s Day and the United States celebrates moms on the second Sunday of May, which this year is Sunday, May 12.
The May 10 celebration is much like the U.S.A. version, with presents for mom, special mass or church services and calls from children.
Rosie Kranz of Sunnyside will be celebrating Mom’s day – two ways.
Friday, the only child of Theresa Perez of Seattle, placed a call to her mother.
“That is how I’ll celebrate the Mexican Mother Day,” Kranz explained before the special day.
Kranz, who works as a secretary at Sunnyside High School, said the rest of her Mother’s Day celebration would be with her three children.
This year, her children are all home from college, each having graduated from Washington State University.
“We’ll have a barbecue, and they will pamper me all day,” she announced.
All three are Sunnyside High School graduates and graduated from WSU just this year — to which she says “Go Cougs!”
The siblings already have jobs nearby, she added.
Johnny, her son, will be teaching next fall in Sunnyside.
Dani Jo works at Inspire Development Center, and Jacquie recently took a job at Columbia River Steel and Construction in Grandview.
“They are good kids,” she bragged.
