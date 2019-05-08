SUNNYSIDE — The spring opening of local museum at 4th and Grant Avenue official, four new exhibits have been added to the collection from bridal gowns to a blacksmith shop.
The Sunnyside Historical Museum is now featuring exhibits honoring the Sunnyside High School with various yearbooks and trophies on display, included the winning football year in school history — 1971 with Pete Marquez, who now teaches history at his alma mater.
Also on display are wedding dresses worn by the fashionable women dating back to the late 1880s.
A new addition to the museum’s collections is a display of quinceanera gowns and accessories.
In the newly remodeled lower level of the museum is a tribute to blacksmithing.
The museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. until June 16 when summer hours begin. From June 19 until Sept. 1, the museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 1-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.