PROSSER — A new chef has joined the Desert Winds Winery staff, bringing 10 years of experience working in California with her.
Yvette Raymond previously worked as the food and beverage manager, and catering director, at Dove Canyon Country Club in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
She’s also owned two restaurants in her career.
“I have planned many wine dinners and created menus that showcased not only the meal, but the wine as well,” Raymond said.
Hospitality Manager Carolyn Knee said Raymond will be responsible for a new signature menu and food pairings to enhance the experience of those visiting the winery, 2258 Wine Country Road.
Menus will be custom made for special events, and a private dining program will be developed for overnight guests.
Raymond also has experience providing cooking classes, Knee noted.
