MABTON — The new Miss Mabton royalty candidates Rashelle Gourneau and Jaidyn Barajas will be named before the start of the Mabton Community Days Parade Saturday, June 22, community event organizers announced.
The coronation will be at the Feezell Park bandstand at 10 a.m.
The Miss and Little Miss Mabtons will appear as royalty for the first time during the parade, which will start at Artz-Fox Elementary School at 11 a.m., announced Greater Mabton Association spokesperson Vera Zavala.
The parade will also be preceded by the annual Mabton Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast at the fire station from 7 a.m. until just before the parade, said volunteer firefighter Linda Cussins.
“We have to give time for the firemen to get the truck down to the parade route,” she explained.
Following the parade, community members will return to Feezell Park to take part in the activities planned for the afternoon.
In addition to food booths and a beer garden, there will be live music on the bandstand from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Music will be provided by D.J. Motown with Heath Milanez Con Su Inizzio Norteno performing in the late afternoon.
