SUNNYSIDE – The colors of autumn blended with comfortable tops, sweaters and jackets where spotlighted at the annual Nouvella Club fall style show held Thursday, Sept. 19 at the former United Methodist Church.
The models paraded colorful fashions they selected from Priscilla’s Chic Boutique of Yakima and Catherines of Kennewick.
There were plenty of muted reds and yellows, blended with bright mustard colors.
“The trend is leaning toward more denim, stretching cozy fabrics, both fitted and flowing,” said Priscilla Halverson, who moderated her portion of the afternoon show.
Fashion ambassadors were also selected to sport sweaters and jackets with a variety of textures from embellished denim to fuzzy and nubby fabrics, all suited for chilly fall evening.
The style show is held each September to mark the beginning of the club’s new year.
“We always like to invite potential members to our style show,” Club President Deanna Doty explained.
The 80-member club meets monthly for educational and social activities. The group provides support to the Lower Valley Pathway, Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services, and the Sunnyside Fire Department holiday program.
“The fashion show is just one of the fun events the members look forward to each year,” Doty exclaimed.
“Plus, it is always fun to see new fashions for fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.