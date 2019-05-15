ZILLAH — The Over the Hill Theatricals will produce “A Bag Full of Miracles” as its fall production, Lloyd Hazzard announced at the group’s May 7 general membership meeting in Zillah.
The play is about a retired female teacher who’s down on her luck and a widowed woman, who form a friendship and open a bed and breakfast to save themselves.
Hazzard said auditions will be in late July, and the musical will be presented in four matinee performances on Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13.
All performances will be at the Sunnyside High School auditorium.
Sheila Hazzard and Barbara Well will be co-directors. Lloyd Hazzard and Julia Hart will be co-producers.
The Over the Hill Theatricals is open to actors, singers, stage hands and choreographers, age 45 and older.
