GRANDVIEW — Ruth Dirk has gone from working with a paper card catalog to digitalized library cards during her career as an assistant librarian at the Grandview Public Library.
“I was the library IT person for a time, routing cable for the library’s first computers,” Dirk noted, adding the library was one of the city’s first entities to adopt computers for their daily work.
Now closing the book on her 32 years as a library fixture, Dirk turned in all her master keys Friday, Jan. 31 to her replacement library associate Sophia Alvarez at the West Second Street facility.
Mayor Gloria Mendoza presented Dirk with a plaque for her years of service to the city’s readers at the Tuesday, Jan. 28 city council meeting. The library on West Second Street is the second library where Dirk has worked. The original library collections was located next to the Bleyhl Museum on Main Street, moving to its current location next to Yakima Valley College. The library is now owned by the college while it continued to be staffed by the city employees, like Dirk.
“The current partnership has been a good one,” Dirk added.
The city librarian staff, moved into new library, located next door the Grandview college campus, in 2011.
Dirk wasn’t always a big reader or a constant library user. “I started reading more when my son was young and started asking questions and wanted to know more about the world around him,” she explained.
Dirk was hired by then Head Librarian Linda Dunham, beginning in May 1987, after having worked for H&R Block for several years.
Working at the library was a much better fit for the woman with a self-admitted thirst for knowledge and history. “I’m not a fiction reader,” preferring to read nonfiction, to the point of having written her first and possibly only book, she predicts. American Heritage in honor of Grandview’s centennial year in 2009. The book was completed in 2014.
“I’ve loved working shelving books, and getting to know our library card holders,” she commented.
While she is looking forward to her retirement, she has three pet projects she is focused on completing.
“I want to finish digitalizing the Grandview Library board minutes, catalog the library’s Blanche McLane Cook Art Collection and then I want to catalog the library’s original collection,” Dirk stated.
