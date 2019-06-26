GRANDVIEW — The big blue crane that has become a landmark for some in Grandview will soon be moving along.
That’s because construction on the new high school building has nearly met the halfway point to completion.
Principal Kim Casey said last fall Fowler Construction moved in and started the $69.6 million project, which will provide students a two-story campus with capacity for 1,150. Its features will include two gyms, state-of-the-art classrooms, a 453-seat auditorium, band and choir music rooms, a library, a full-service kitchen and cafeteria/multi-purpose room and various other rooms to meet the educational needs of students.
The School Board began planning for what was a $42.2 million bond measure, passed in 2017, several years in advance after hearing from community members interested in improvements to the education system.
Now, the community can see portions of the structure as it will stand.
“Plans are to be in the new building for the 2020-21 school year,” Casey said.
“We’re on schedule.”
Snow this past February did have an impact, and put the project behind, she said.
Now, drywall and windows are being installed in parts of the new school, the second floor “is beginning to take shape,” and utilities will be fully connected soon, Casey said.
Casey said the mechanical room’s components and equipment going to be “state-of-the-art.”“Comments such as, ‘It’s so big… the halls are so wide… they really did plan for storage’,” she said.
Everyone is excited, Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.