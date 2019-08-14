Monday, August 19 – Sauteed cabbage, potato and sausage, corn, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, August 20 – Broccoli fish bakes, yellow squash, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, August 21 – Garlic butter chicken, rice, zucchini, creamy cucumbers and onion salad, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, August 22 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, five-way mixed vegetables, diced carrots, peaches, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, August 23 – Chicken and stuffing, mashed potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
