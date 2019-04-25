PROSSER — Ashley Ripplinger, a senior at Prosser Senior High School, has signed a commitment to attend one of the Northwest’s top technical school following graduation.
Ripplinger plans to study renewable energy engineering at Oregon institute of Technology. Ashley represents Legislative District 16.
She was among 50 high school seniors who attended the second-annual Washington STEM Signing Day in Olympia last week.
Students signed “STEM Letters of Intent” at the state capitol during a ceremony attended by family members, elected officials and leadership from Boeing.
