Victor Ramos crosses finish line in racing reverence

Victor Ramos was affectionately called, ‘little big brother’ by his four sisters because he acted like the oldest and helped take care of them all, Erica Serfin voiced while remaining hopeful justice will be served.
“Put yourself in our shoes. You would want justice for your family as much as we want justice for our brother. We would like closure. To find out who did this and be able to ask why,” Serfin expressed during an interview on Monday, Feb. 22.
She urged the public to assist the Sunnyside Police Department with the homicide investigation of 28-year-old Ramos. He was shot at 2100 Roosevelt Court, approximately 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Witnesses reported shots were fired from a black sedan which immediately fled the area. Detectives informed the family that the investigation is moving forward at a steady pace, the oldest sibling said.
According to Serfin, her family remains optimistically hopeful that the Sunnyside Police Department will be able to see the case through to the very end. She recognizes there are other families who share similar experiences of heartbreaking loss and some of those cases remain unsolved or have gone cold.
“It’s been hard. Because it’s always the why,” Serfin stated. “Why did they do this to him. We’re never going to really heal once they do find out who did this to him,” she added. “We’re hoping soon we’ll know more.”
The outpouring support and expressions of love from Ramos’ friends and his Jodidos Racing car club family has been beautiful to participate in and embrace, which has provided the family with a comforting presence to know he was truly loved, Serfin happily acknowledged.
Their mom, Maricela Escobar is holding up, she described. “He was her baby boy. For her, it’s been really hard, and for all of us. He was the only brother we had.”
Ramos leaves behind his fiancé Marisol and his bonus daughter Nia, which he called his ‘whole heart in human form.’
Following the Christian Burial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, family and friends gathered to commemorate Victor J. Ramos’ down-home barbecuing character, along with his car tuning and racing spirit as they said their last good-byes outside Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday, Feb. 11.
There was a winter chill in the air with the dusting of snow falling from the nondescript sky, the white hearse with its rear door opened and the ceremonial casket rested within was parked parallel to 8th St.
Many in attendance were bonded by an outward display of in loving memory clothing with the picture of Ramos and ‘the cheesy smile that would brighten any room.’
“It was incredible. I know Victor was smiling wherever he was and loving it,” Serfin conveyed.
They expressed their private feelings with symbolic and meaningful remembrances - a tearful farewell and memorable touch, the revving of car engines and smoking tires in tribute to the young man, who was described as ‘a friend you could count on, no matter the situation.’
