PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Gift Shop, located inside Prosser Memorial Health is offering free gift wrapping for its customers this holiday season, with any purchase through Dec. 20.
Gift shop volunteers are also offering a second special this year: spend more than $100 in the gift shop during this time and get a free drink from the Busy Bean Café.
Prosser Memorial Health is located at 723 Memorial Street, Prosser. Gift shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
