SUNNYSIDE — Those looking for a warm place to meet other senior citizens and enjoy a good meal are invited to visit the Senior Citizens’ Center, 1400 Federal Way.
Betty Franzoni, a center volunteer, explained that in addition to the five-day-week People for People “Meal on Wheels” lunches, there are activities to entertain seniors throughout the afternoon.
“We have meals at 11 a.m. followed by cards or bingo most days” she explained.
To register for the meals, seniors are asked to call 24 hours in advance at the senior center number 839-4220.
The center also hosts a senior eat-out once a month and hold a potluck on the first Saturday of the month at noon.
Regular pinochle games are held following lunch on Monday and Friday. Canasta, complete with lessons is played Tuesday and Saturdays. Bingo is played Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Regular TOPS meeting are held Thursday at 1 p.m. All seniors are invited to attend.
