The thirty-third annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally will kick off with a sunrise launch on Friday, September 23 and run till Sunday, September 25.
The hot air balloon launch will be taking place at the Prosser airport located on Nunn Road at 6:30 a.m. with balloon piolets coming in from all over the Northwestern United States.
Along with the hot air balloon launch other activities that will be taking place in Prosser during the weekend will be the harvest festival from September 23-25 in downtown Prosser, the Caren Mercer-Andreason Street Painting Festival on the 24 and 25, and the night glow show at the Art Fiker stadium on the 24 with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.
For a full schedule of the events happening on the weekend of the balloon rally you can visit prosserballoonrally.org.
