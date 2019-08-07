PROSSER — The Historic Downtown Prosser area (HDP) is currently full of pedestrian and motorist rubberneckers or better known as art aficionados who pass by the new mural located next to the Princess Theatre on Meade Avenue.
The quarter-block long mural is painted in the shape of several small shelving stacks of books, which depict by title or name, significant contributors to Prosser history, along with agricultural motifs.
The effort to bring more art to life in Prosser has roots, according to HDP Director, Jesalyn Cole.
In 2007, a local downtown workgroup collaborated with the WA State Planning team to create a downtown strategic plan.
The plan includes guidelines and goals to develop consistent aesthetics, history, collaboration between all area businesses, branding, bike connections and art.
The mural is the city’s third significant, permanent art project to be realized.
The mural artists are local volunteers: Larelle Michener, Mikaila Bardessono and Cole, who emphasized she has no artistic talent, but will take credit for “. . . rolling on the big blocks of paint.”
She acknowledged, the mural’s existence is the outcome of Michener’s vision and community partnership, “Lots of partners had a hand.”
Those partners include, property owners, the den Hoed family of the lower valley, AJW, BJ Paint and Carpet, Ace Hardware, Prosser Rentals, the Princess Theatre and a $500 cash donation from HDPA.
