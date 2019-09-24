PROSSER — It was clear to the congregate visiting the four corners of Meade Avenue last Saturday that Mother Nature likes car shows.
The brilliant late summer weather was a picture-perfect backdrop for the 5th annual Street Scape and Motorcycle Show in downtown Prosser which showcased 73 classic cars this year.
From an early ‘50s Chevy pickup in brilliant green to the undisputed boss of the ‘70s, muted yellow Dodge Challenger, there was ample diversity in street scape line up for all to appreciate.
Larry Schneider of Portland didn’t know the show was scheduled but jumped right in with his 2018 hot red Challenger when his friends and local hosts, Chuck and Kathy Florian of Prosser, let him know it was happening and they were showing on Saturday.
Schneider is a self-admitted car guy who still owns his original 1969 Dodge Dart, with less than 60 thousand miles on it. “My kids grew up in it; I have had many offers for it, but it’s never for sale.” He enters shows when he is moved to do so. His visit to his friends was right time for him to participate this year.
Chuck and Kathy were showing Kathy’s original ’67 Charger, which the couple have owned more than fifty years, since they were dating.
Jesalyn Cole, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Prosser and her crew of 20 volunteers were seen in every lane of the four cornered event.
“Forty-two trophies were handed out this year, a first and a second in 20 categories,” Cole said. In addition to the heavy line up of awards, the director and volunteers coordinated oversize games including dice and derby races in the center square.
The 2019 Street Scape judge was none other than Prosser’s Chief of Police David Giles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.