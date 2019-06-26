YAKIMA VALLEY — The annual Summer Reading Program is here, and this year, Yakima Valley Libraries is celebrating with an out of this world theme: “A Universe of Stories.”
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing in July 1969, kids and teens are being encouraged to blast off and read at their local community libraries all summer long.
The aim of the program is to keep youngsters reading during summer break from school, ensuring they maintain, or gain, reading skills and start the next school year on track and ready to learn.
The program is open to children from preschool through high school. Youth are encouraged to take part in a reading challenge where they earn rewards for reaching reading goals.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, including where and how kids can sign up to participate, visit www.yvl.org/summer.
