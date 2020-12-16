GRANDVIEW — Bundled up against the Sunday afternoon chill, small young people and their youth pastor take turns as bell ringers while singing carols to Safeway with all shoppers stopping to drop donations in Salvation Army red kettles.
“We volunteered for a few hours to share holiday songs and collect donations for the less fortunate in our community,” Church of Christ Youth Pastor Ian Kern explained Sunday, Dec. 6.
Most of the choir were members of Pastor Curtis Still’s family. “We love being out here to help,” Still acknowledged.
And, according to Sunnyside bell ringer Noah Nichols, manning the kettle at Sunnyside’s Bi-Mart Store on South First Street, “…people are being very generous.”
“That bucket is already pretty heavy,” he remarked on a recent Wednesday as people dropped off cash into his kettle during the noon hour shopping rush. “All the money stays right here in the valley, to help the homeless and people who need things,” the enthusiastic Nichols told each person contributing to the cause.
Their services has earned the gratitude of Grandview’s Salvation Army Services Center Coordinator Mary Froula, who is viewing this year’s campaign as one of the scariest she has ever seen.
“Finding volunteers to work the red kettles has been particularly difficult this season,” Froula said regarding the 2020 campaign.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has kept volunteer numbers down, but the ones who stepped up are desperately needed and appreciated,” she stressed.
Froula has been able to staff three locations in the lower valley – the Safeway, Walmart, and Bi-Mart in Sunnyside.
“We’d love to see members of local city councils donate a few hours as well as service clubs and other organizations,” she encouraged.
“Call me at the center, 509-882-2584, to choose times and locations,” she said, pleading for assistance.
The money, as Nichols said, stays in the valley and there is a great need particularly for this Christmas Froula declared.
“I just signed up 700 children for Christmas gifts, and we’ll be distributing the gifts to them in a drive-thru situation in keeping with the current social distancing orders,” Froula stated.
For those who like to donate to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign, Froula shared there are donation boxes and Angel Trees at the Walmart on East Lincoln.
Grandview center will also provide holiday meals to nearly 25 families in the Grandview area alone, the coordinator added.
She said the community has been good about hosting food drives. “The Grandview High School students held a food drive, and their efforts will be used to feed one of our adopted families,” Froula declared.
Nichols who rings his bell most days from 9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m., loves talking to people so his holiday job suits him fine.
“Except when it gets cold,” he admitted. “But people are great. Some even bring me a little hot cocoa and one guy left me a bag of chips,” he grinned.
“I think they appreciate me being here,” he pondered.
For Heather Frosch, a Sunnyside mother of two, putting a little cash into the bucket is almost a duty.
“I try to always put in a little cash, if I can,” Frosch commented. “It might not be much. But I give what I can.”
And for her donation, Nichols gives her a sunny grin on a cold, grey day with a cheery ‘thank you.’ The parting remark giving rise to a smile on Frosch’s face as she walks away.
“I just like making people feel good about helping others,” Nichols said.
The bell ringers will continue to be out collecting for the Salvation Army through Christmas Eve.
