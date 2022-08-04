The 5-Day Club for girls and boys ages 5 to 12 is set to take place at Sunnyside’s Grace Brethren Church, 703 Franklin Ave., beginning Monday, August 8. Club activities including memory verses, bible lessons, and games start at 10 a.m. each day.
All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened for ensure children’s’ safety and protection. Parents are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.