Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is relocating services to the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, beginning July 25.
The last service date at the church, 327 E. Edison, will be held June 27, 2021.
For more information, please call Reverend David Hacker, 509-961-4692, or D’Anna Carson Clark, 509-853-6741.
