Liberty Church celebrates 100 years

GRANGER — Liberty Church, located just outside of Granger at 670 Liberty Road, is set to commemorate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 11.
Media + Marketing Director
GRANGER — Liberty Church, located just outside of Granger at 670 Liberty Road, is set to commemorate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 11.
The celebration will begin with a regular church service at 9:30 a.m., followed by an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Community members are invited to enjoy a barbeque lunch, cake, and view historical exhibits during the open house.
The church’s origins trace back to the early 1900s when a diverse group of residents, representing several denominations, convened for worship in an old school building. In 1923, Presbyterian members within the congregation embarked on the construction of their own church, marking a significant milestone.
In 1937, the two congregations joined forces under one roof on Liberty Road — the very same church building erected a century ago by the Presbyterians.
Community members are welcome to attend the church service and open house. Those wishing to attend are requested to RSVP by leaving a message at 509-854-1742 or send an email to 676libertycommchurch@gmail.com.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
Media + Marketing Director
