As Valentine’s Day draws near, signs of love are all around, hearts, flowers, valentine cards, etc. Love seems to be everywhere. What a lovely feeling. It is especially nice to have one day that celebrates Love.
It is nice to tell others we love them and have them reciprocate, it hints at living in the Kingdom of Heaven in love and peace.
But, what about those who spread hate and are unkind to us, that want to destroy and spread hatred – just the opposite of Love? Did Jesus tell us to love only those who love us? In fact, he said just the opposite. For Matthew Chapter 5:43-46 so states, “Ye have heard that it hath been said, thou shalt love thy neighbor, and hate their enemy. But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you… For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye?” And when on the cross, he said, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
Jesus spent his days loving, he fed those that hungered. He healed those who were sick and redeemed those drowning in sin. He was truly the son of his Father – God. He showed us how God’s divine love takes care of us and gave us an example for all to follow.
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science states in her textbook, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.
“Love for God and man is the true incentive in both healing and teaching.” So true love doesn’t stop with those who love us. It inspires us to love all mankind. We don’t love the hate some people express, but we strive to separate the hatred from the person, knowing that the devil, or error, is no real part of them because God didn’t make it, and God’s man can only express good. Prayer in this way does not excuse error but helps to loosen its hold and let God be expressed. It was this love that Jesus felt when he took dinner at the tax collector’s home and Zacchaeus felt this love and was totally reformed and repented. It was this love that Mary Magdalene felt with her tears of repentance.
It is the duty of all us to replace hatred and evil with divine love. God has made us capable of doing this and only by so doing can our world be transformed so we can truly walk in a world of peace and love. So, this Valentine season, let us strive to embrace all mankind in the love of God which heals and transforms.
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside.
