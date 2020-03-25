President Trump said recently, “we are at war and we will win this war.” Another American president F.D. Roosevelt said “we have nothing to fear except fear itself.
Roosevelt’s statement is a good one to think about as we go through our present trying times. Although we need to obey the new laws being set forth for our protection, we do not need to let fear take over our lives.
The Bible says “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (1 Timothy 1:7).
We must go forth with confidence, assurance and love.
In times of fear and stress, I love to ponder the 91st Psalm. The first verse says, “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”
I like to think of the secret place as my thoughts being surrounded by God’s love and constant protections. And this protects me as a mother hen provides protection for her little chicks when danger arises.
Two other verses (Psalms 91:9 and 10) are relevant also: “Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the Most High, thy habitations; there shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.”
This is a beautiful Psalm and gives one a basis on which to feel God’s loving protection and care. Yes, I feel confident we will triumph because God loves His people and is always with us at all times. Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, says “Divine love always has met and always will meet every human need.”
So, let’s go forth during this challenge with God at our right hand knowing that we will be wisely directed and cared for by our Father-Mother God who always causeth us to triumph”
