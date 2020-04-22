These seem to be trying times, but the important thing is what are we learning? Jesus said the second greatest commandment is “Thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself.”
I have noticed the signs saying, “We can do this together,” “Care for others,” “Be strong, we can and will get through this together,” “Be considerate,” etc. It is comforting to hear these things and it takes the focus off ourselves and makes us think of others.
Also, I have noticed people being kinder. One day in the grocery store, I was trying to get the attention of a cashier and a customer said to me, “You need to stand in the square,” which I backed up and did. Then after I talked to the cashier, the customer smiled and said, “Goodbye.”
She was being careful and instructive in a loving way.
I have noticed neighbors who have never spoke before calling “Hello” from across the street. Also, people stepping back while saying, “Thank you.”
This is a situation which requires us to follow the law for the good of all and it requires working together. Before this pandemic we were all, more or less, self-centered, going about our own way, doing our own thing. Now, life has slowed down, and we do not need to rush much.
In talking to a friend, she asked, “How are you doing?”
I replied, “I am enjoying having less to do, no karate classes, no meetings, quick trips to the store, time with close friends and family, and time to do things I normally would not get done.”
She replied, “I feel the same. My neighborhood is so quiet with no cars rushing by. I see people out walking quietly. I have more time and I am not sure I want to go back to the way things were!”
So, you see, there can be good in all things. And, we can look for the good. We can be considerate of others and kind.
Before all this, we were all living our separate lives. Now in order to be victorious, we must work together. This is the first time we need to be a smooth working unit, all working together for the good of all.
Isn’t this obeying the second great commandment? And it has its rewards. It is reaching us not to be selfish, thinking only of ourselves, but thinking of others as well.
Things will get back to normal but let us hold on to what we have learned; to love others as ourselves, to be loving and considerate, and rejoice in that we can work together for the good of all.
