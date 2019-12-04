What is the solution to a peaceful home, a peaceful business, or peaceful world? The Bible directs us in many ways. Our part is to heed this direction. In the book of Micah 4:15 when speaking of the last days it says, “they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not lift up a sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” But, what causes all this to happen? People get angry with another and kill them, employees can’t get along and quit, nations want to dominate and cause wars.
I think Jesus was trying to make us see the solution when he told his disciples to love one another as I have loved you. Jesus radiated love, he breathed love, he lived love by healing others and showing compassion. He even invited the tax collector, who people distained, to dine with him and his love touched Zacchaeus and he repented and changed his ways. The love that Jesus so easily expressed came from his heavenly Father. In the book of John it states “God is love” Jesus knew this love and it was expressed in everything he did.
Now, what if we did the same. Instead of getting angry, we forgave, if employees would strive to love one another, and if nations would dwell on peace and feel love for everyone – not just theirselves, peace would reign. So, it seems to simple, but simple it is – the answer is to love, in all situations but love can heal and we can live, in the kingdom of God now. Jesus said, “the kingdom of God is within you.” Don’t you think that, that “within” is love?
Mary Baker Eddy, Christian healer, and discoverer of Christian Science was one asked what was the best way to heal. Her reply was, “to be love, live love, there is nothing but love.” And in her book, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures it says, “Love has no sense of hatred…” Truth, Life, and Love are a law of annihilation to everything unlike themselves, because they declare nothing expect God.”
The solution begins with each one of us and spreads outward. Peace can’t come all at once, but Gods love is a power; and if we strive to always express His love to our best ability eventually love will triumph.
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside.
