SUNNYSIDE — From Anchorage, Alaska to Vergennes, Vermont, Tim Carnahan has worked as a light designer to old barn renovator.
Today, Carnahan is the pastor to the Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor St.
This past Sunday, Nov. 17, was welcomed and received his official installation to the church family following church services.
His new schedule as the OSELC pastor dictates he will hold 9 a.m. Sunday services in Sunnyside before he traveled to Toppenish, for 11 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church.
He was baptized into the Lutheran denomination when he was 31.
“I blame my wife,” he laughed.
“She asked me to join her at her church where she sang in the choir,” he explained. On the following Tuesday, “I went to talk with the pastor,” he added. Originally from Alaska, Carnahan became a pastor in 2005 after attending Lutheran Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.
He did his internship in East North Port, Long Island.
Carnahan comes to Sunnyside from Gresham, Ore., where he was pastor of a small church. His family includes his wife Deborah, who works for Verizon and 17-year-old daughter Caitlyn.
“We’ll continue to keep our home in Gresham,” he commented.
“It was built in 1923 and we are doing a lot of renovations on it. We like working on old houses,” he added.
