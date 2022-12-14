The Sunnyside High School Key Club along with the Latino Club will be hosting their Santa’s Workshop event on Saturday, December 17 at the Sunnyside High School’s main entrance located on East Edison Avenue.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with children aged 1-12 welcome to choose a gift. Children can also enjoy snacks and coloring activities during the workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.