SUNNYSIDE — The final meeting of the Nouvella Club’s calendar year will be Thursday, May 16, at Snipes Mountain Restaurant.
The meeting at noon will be a celebration and announcement of this year’s scholarship winners, and a presentation by a delegate to Evergreen Girls State from 2018 will be given.
The club will also install the officers for the 2019-20 calendar year, as well a take time to memorialize members who passed away this past year.
Reservations for members and guests must be made by Monday, May 13, by calling 509-837-5158.
The cost of the luncheon is $16.
