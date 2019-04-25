Seeking the crown

THE CANDIDATES — Miss Sunnyside hopefuls from left to right, Rocio Cisneros, Kaydience Porter, Mackenzie Evans, Natalie Campbell, Kendra Gardner and Abbey Marquez. Not pictured is Hellen Palma and Omara Santiago Ayala. The winner will be selected during Sunshine Days in September.
