TOPPENISH — Works of art by graduating Heritage University seniors Madeline Alviso Ramirez and Anthony Tzib will be on display as part of the Senior Art Exhibition in the Virginia S. Hislop Art Gallery at Petrie Hall from April 24 - May 3.
Meet Madeline and Anthony during an artists’ reception at the campus, 3240 Fort Rd. on April 26, from 5 - 7 p.m. They will deliver presentations at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Chair of Fine Arts Department Greg Pierce at 509-865-8546 or by email at Pierce_G@Heritage.com
