SENIOR FOLLIES TALENT — Sunnyside High School senior Vincent Martinez gives a soulful rendition of “How Do I Say Goodbye to Love” during the 41st annual SHS Senior Follies talent show Saturday night, April 13. The follies are a showcase for the seniors’ talent and to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

SUNNYSIDE — As Vincent Martinez sang “How Can I Say Goodbye to Love,” the Sunnyside High School Senior Follies crowd was quiet until the last stanza of the song faded.

Before he began, he announced he was singing the song in memory of his grandmother who had recently passed from breast cancer.

“This was her favorite song,” he revealed.

It was song that reminded those in the audience why they were supporting the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser.

“This is all for the cause,” said co-master of ceremonies Izaiah Gonzalez, and “…for the Jazzy Guillen family,” echoed co-emcee Morgan Duim.

The gate was promised to the ACS and the Dash for Cash was dedicated to 16-year-old Jazzy Guillen, who is currently undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

The class of 2019 showcased the talents of 30 students in the spotlight and another 10 or 15 backstage.

The students’ efforts resulted in $512 for the American Cancer Society.

Class advisor Stacy Alseth said the dash for cash raised a couple hundred dollars.

