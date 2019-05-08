YAKIMA — The Annual 4-H Performing Arts “Talent Show” Contest was held in conjunction with the 4-H Fashion Revue held on Friday evening, April 26, at the Fruitvale Grange.
4-H members from the Yakima Valley showed off their talents with playing the piano, clarinet, xylophone, ukulele and a video demonstration.
The junior division, ages 8-10, were Addison Blanchard playing “Ladybug Boogie” on the piano from Naches Valley 4-H Club of Yakima, Andrew Sheehan from Green Valley 4-H Club of Sunnyside played “Pirates Bold” on the piano, Alison Dorn from the Country Bunch 4-H Club of Yakima, played “March Across the Seas’ on the Xylophone and Allyson Simmons from the Country Bunch 4-H Club, Yakima, played a song on her clarinet.
The intermediate division, ages 11-13, playing the piano were Jared Sheehan playing “Jazz it Up” and Claire Sheehan playing “Pachelbels’ Canon in D” from the Green Valley 4-H Club of Sunnyside. Caitlin Pham from the Country Bunch 4-H Club of Yakima played “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog from the Muppet Movie on her Ukulele.
Senior division, ages 14-18, Rachel Scott from America’s Future 4-H Club of Sunnyside gave a vaulting video demonstration.
