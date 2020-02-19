PROSSER — The 6th Annual Miss Shining Star Pageant for girls who are differently-abled is set for Saturday Feb. 29, at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road. Currently, 55 participants are registered for the event, including three sets of sisters.
Admission is $1 per person per show with age division at 10 a.m. and 12 and older division at 2 p.m.
Organizer Renee Satterfield Martinez said those attending are welcome to contribute to the candidates’ pajama drive. Each participant asks friends, family, church members to donate new pajamas which are then given to local hospitals and agencies for youth in need.
In addition, the author of “Can’t Steal My Joy,” Bekah Bowman will give a short presentation and will be available to sign her book.
