SUNNYSIDE — A senior citizens Harvest Dance will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Sunnyside School commons, 1801 E. Edison Ave., from 2-4 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided, and music will be by accordion artist Gary Malner.
The event is hosted by the SHS Auto Shop students, under the direction of instructor Nic Paulakis.
