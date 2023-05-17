SHS Key Club’s to host Relay for Life

The Sunnyside High School Key Club continues to find ways to raise awareness and funds for different organizations through their events, with their Relay for Life just around the corner on Saturday, May 20.
The Key club, joined by other teams will walk laps around the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex’s track at Sunnyside High School to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Relay for Life first started in 1985 with it continuing to grow through the different organizations that host events to raise awareness and fundraise in support of the ACS.
The Sunnyside Key club will be hosting a five hour event from 5-10 p.m. Individuals will walk laps around the track and complete challenges throughout the night.
During their Relay, the key club will be hosting a Luminaria with speeches from Cancer survivors and those currently battling Cancer also taking place.
The lower valley has a long history of hosting a Relay for Life event. The first one was hosted at Grandview High School in 1997.
The relays continued to be in Grandview until 2014 when it was moved to Sunnyside at the Sierra Vista Middle School track.
The last year that Sunnyside hosted a Relay for Life event was in 2016 with it being cut short due to heavy rain and an electrical storm.
The one scheduled for 2017 was cancelled due to unhealthy smoky air.
This is the first time that the Key Club has hosted a Relay for Life event.
This fundraiser is community-based, the Sunnyside Key Club is wanting to help in gathering the community as a way to help in fundraising for the ACS.
Those Seeking a way to participate in the relay or anyone interested in dedicating a Luminaria can visit relayforlife.org and search Relay for Life of Sunnyside High School for more information.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
