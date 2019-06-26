TOPPENISH — Granger High School graduate Kareli Mora is one of five Lower Yakima Valley recipients of the Sinegal Family Foundation Scholarship to attend Heritage University.
The academic award
include full tuition, fees and a $500 stipend for books for up to four years toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree.
Valley students also named Sinegal scholars are Miguel Mendoza, and Nansi Iniguez of Toppenish High School, Jason Grajales of White Swan and Rebecca Gomez of A.C. Davis High School in Yakima.
