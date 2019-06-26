SUNNYSIDE — Soroptimist International of the Yakima Valley has awarded scholarships to Ashlee Maldonado and Britney Zhu of Sunnyside High School and Layne Padelford of Prosser High School.
Maldonado and Zhu were awarded $1,000 each, according to scholarship chairman Carol Bos. Padelford was awarded $750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.