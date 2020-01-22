SUNNYSIDE — A Special Olympic Sub Regional Tournament drew more than 300 athletes to the hardcourt facilities at the high school and Harrison Middle School on Sunday, Jan 19, where individuals and teams played their hearts out for an opportunity to advance to regionals at Eastern Washington University next month.
“All sorts of volunteers contributed in making this happen, it’s been incredible to see. We had volunteers here at 5 a.m. this morning getting stuff set up and rolling,” Senior Manager of Eastern Washington Special Olympics Luke Wall exclaimed. “Everything for lunch was all donated by the Sunnyside community. It’s been an awesome place to have it this year!”
SHS Leadership Advisor Tina Peabody helped coordinate the all-day competition and was the first time Sunnyside was chosen to host the event.
Participants ranged in ages from 8-years-old to over 60. And there were well over 100 volunteers who showed up through the day to help out.
“This town is amazing when it comes to hosting something like this,” Peabody energetically stated. “We have participants from Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ellensburg, Yakima and Tri-Cities.”
Volunteers gathered at the high school commons to make 325 sandwiches from donated loaves of bread, packets of meat, cheese, chips, and all the fixings plus cases of water contributed by local Special Olympic supporters.
“We made so many sack lunches from the donations, we were able to ‘pay it forward’ and donated left over sack lunches to the Sunnyside Police and Fire Departments, and sent food with the traveling teams for their ride home,” SHS teacher Teri Alvarez-Ziegler said after she assisted in coordinating the food donations.
According to Wall, there were 17 traditional teams, which traveled to play, as well as skills competitions. Those events are for athletes unable to make it up and down the court for whatever reason.
They either play in team skills or individual skills and play by themselves or compete against themselves or other individuals, one-on-one. Or there’s team skills where a team performs skills instead of playing a game.
“Every level of athlete is capable of playing and basketball is probably the second most popular sport in Special Olympics,” Wall acknowledged. “It’s an opportunity for inclusion.”
