GRANDVIEW — The three-person team of Kristi and Brian Tuor of Bickleton and Mike Viereck of Grandview claimed the 2019 Grape Stomp Masters title following the refreshed and revived Chamber of Commerce salute to grape harvest festivities on Saturday.
13 teams participated in the Grape Stomp from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grandview Museum’s parking lot, 115 W. Wine Country Rd. Every member in each division took a turn mushing down the grapes in their bare feet for 90 seconds.
“Winners were selected based on the volume of juice created during the stomping, Chamber spokesperson Kathy Viereck explained.
Trophies were awarded by divisions as follows:
Open division winner was the Stompin’ Mommas, who beat out both the Heat one finalists Leadership Team Grey and Heat two winners Leadership Team Crimson, both made up of Grandview High School students under the direction of Brad Charvet.
Business division honors went to Billie’s Bunion Bunch, led by Billie DaValia.
Winners in the children’s division were Grape Expectations, comprised of TJ Sanchez and Lailani Sanchez. The youth division winners were HT Explorers featuring the three Charvet boys, Xavier, William and Collin.
Concord grapes for the event were hand-picked and donated by Dion’s Farms. They also sponsored the high school and children’s entry fees.
All proceeds raised from the entry fees will be used to support Chamber programs and activities, Director Sara Herrera added.
“The winners, in addition to their trophies and jars of Smucker’s Jams, also have bragging rights until next year’s event,” Herrera stated. “We hope to host it on the third Saturday of September in 2020.”
