Sun Reflections: December 18, 2019

Second city park a reality
Sunnyside City Council approved a request to purchase an 18-acre tract of land south of town to develop into a new city park.
The council sought and received a grant from the State Interagency Committee for Outdoor Recreation to purchase the land for the city’s second park. The city’s expected share of the $23,000 purchase price was $5,600. The land was owned by Bob Milroy.
Student join math fraternity
Six Sunnyside High School students were invited to join the Mu Alpha Theta, an international high school and junior college mathematics club. Selected for membership were William LaFramboise, Myra Myers, Richard Marsh, Tammy Siebenberg, Randall Snow and James White. High school math teacher Richard Jacobson was the Mu Alpha Theta Club faculty advisor.
Beauty School sold
The Sunnyside Beauty School, owned by Neva Baker and Dorothy Winant, was sold to Phyliss Adair Stewart of Redlands, Calif. Mrs. Baker announced plans to retire and Mrs. Winant planned to continue operating the First Lady Beauty Salon.
Christmas services planned
A midnight communion service and sermon was planned for Christmas Eve at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, to be delivered by The Rev. Thomas Fowler, assisted by John Ahlquist, Gordon Killingstad and Dan Daigle.
Decorated windows selected
Plaques were presented to the winners of the downtown merchants’ holiday window decorations contest. First place was Lee Semon and second place was The Twin Shop. The contest was sponsored by the Sunnyside High School Distributive Education Club. Randy Skiles made the presentation to the store manager Al Hansen and shop owner Mrs. Manuel Ozuna, respectively.
Granger man serving aboard CG Cutter Chase
Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Gene Goodwin was serving aboard the CG cutter Chase off the coast of The Philippines. He was the son of the former Janet Pearce of Granger.
Artist on display
Sunnyside Art Association member Glady Braille’s oil paintings were on display at the Sunnyside Library for two months as part of a rotating art exhibition agreement between with the club and the library.
Her work has also been on display at the Lower Valley Country Club and at local fairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.