The Sunnyside Junior Women’s Club conducted a vision clinic for pre-school children, testing for cases of amblyopia and other vision defects, Mrs. Gary Staggers clinic chair announced.
The Sunnyside School District hired five teachers for the 1969-1970 school year, including Duane Kovacevich, Robert Harrington, Holly Adiele, Michael Basher and Sharon Basher.
Playing at the Starlite Twin Theatre was “A Fistful of Dollars” and “For a Few Dollars More.” The theater also announced it would host dusk to dawn Fourth of July shows. Families were invited to bring their own fireworks to the drive-in.
Yakima Valley Dairy Princess Kathy Lester, 19, traveled to Seattle to compete for the state Dairy Princess crown.
Dr. G.A. Dierdorff was named president of the Washington Osteopathic Medical Association. Dr. Don Woods and Dierdorff attended the Northwest convention in Portland. Both were on the staff of Sunnyside General Hospital.
Lina Crain, a Sunnyside Sun correspondent in the Liberty area, was recognized for providing more than 1,000 volunteer hours to Valley Memorial Hospital.
Klickitat County Rodeo Queen Irene Jensen and Princess Virginia Read and Paula Johnson rode in Glenwood’s Ketchum Kalf Rodeo Parade.
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Douglas Bullis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Bullis of Sunnyside, who was a member of the Aerospace Defense Command’s 28th Air Division that has won the General Frederic H. Smith trophy. Bullis’ unit was stationed at the Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.
Sunnyside Christian School graduated 15 eighth graders in June 1969. Graduates were Deanna Duim, Mary Jo Newhouse, Sarah Schilperoort, Barbara Jansen, Sylvia Timmermans, Sylvia Folkerts, Linda Warren, Charles Leyendekker, Dale Van Belle, Lavone Boldhuis, Debbie Roskamp, Judy Vander Lugt, Betty Scheenstra, Wayne Wesselius and Garrit Byma.
Mabton Librarian Mrs. Vern Powell’s summer reading program was underway. She was encouraging children in grades one through sixth to read six books by the end of summer.
U.S. Air Force Sgt. Robert Hicks, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Hicks, of Sunnyside arrived for duty at Upper Heyford RAF Station, England. The 1966 Sunnyside High School graduate was an auto pilot repairman with the U.S. Air Force in Europe.
