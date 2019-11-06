Sun Reflections: November 6, 2019

City works ask for union
Teamster Union organizer H.A. O’Reilly asked the city council to be as recognized bargaining agent for the city street, sanitation and park employees, a request which Mayor Jerry Taylor declared caught the council “flat-footed.”
Taylor asked that the council be given time to consider the proposition and to become better acquainted with the “ins and outs of collective bargaining.”
Police officer is law school grad
Sunnyside Patrolman Randy B. Weddle was one of 32 law enforcement graduates from the 67th session of the Basic Law Enforcement Training School in Olympia College in Bremerton. Attending the ceremonies was Police Chief Jess Stiltner.
Speech writers contest winners named
Mary Aiken, Carolyn Garrison and Rickey Glenn, all of Sunnyside, were named winners of the Conservation Speech Contest, sponsored by the Lower Yakima Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
Aiken was the first-place winner and will compete in an area contest in Selah with a potential and competing at the States contest in Richland.
Carranza named Air Force recruiter
Technical Sgt. Alberto G. Carranza, Jr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Carranza, Sr. of Mabton, completed a special U.S. Air Force recruiter course at Lackland AFB, Texas. The 1955 Mabton High School graduate served 10 months in Vietnam. He and his wife, Holanda, daughter of Mrs. Ruamaldo Guerra, have three children Holanda, Alberto and Sabrina.
Irene Berk elected to city council over incumbent
The only surprise in Sunnyside City Council election was the upset win of Mrs. Dick (Irene) Berk over incumbent Dan Hamblet. She took 474 votes to his 383. In the September primary, Hamblet had outpolled Mrs. Berk.
The other incumbents easily retained their positions. Donald Hughes defeated Mrs. Maxine Hovorka and Edgar Bessy won his race again Luis Gamboa. Also staying on the on the council was Noble Funk who defeated his opponent Kester Padgham.
School board contests saw Dr. Don Storlee defeat his challenger Robert E. Baker by a vote of 772-176. Fred Bridgman ran unopposed replacing Don Miller, who chose not to seek re-election.
Sunnyside Port commissioner Bill Barnard was elected with a vote of 932.
A total of 1,004 persons cast votes, of which 865 were city voters and 139 were in the county.
