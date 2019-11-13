Sun Reflections: November 13, 2019

Dr. Dierdorff honored by peers
Dr. Gerald A. Dierdorff of Sunnyside was accepted as a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons at its annual clinical assembly in Chicago. Dr. Dierdorff was employed at Sunnyside General Hospital.
State Patrol Troopers honored for quick action
State Patrol Troopers Mike Height and Cliff Chezum were honored for their quick action in saving the life of an employee when the Prosser Bowling Alley exploded and burned on July 1. The troopers received awards of merit from Sgt. Larry Hart, commander of the Lower Valley State Patrol Detachment headquartered in Sunnyside.
Elmer McDaniels elected to state irrigation board
Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District Manager Elmer McDaniels was elected president of the State Association of Washington Irrigation District.
McDaniels succeeded Calvin Liebel of the Kennewick Irrigation District.
Also attending the state convention were SVID Board member Henry Alexander of Granger, and E.F. Doncaster of the Roza Irrigation District.
Greenhalgh’s family given posthumous honors
John P. Greenhalgh of Sunnyside, father to the late Captain Terry L. Greenhalgh was presented the First Oak Leaf Cluster to the Air Medal by 92nd Strategic Aerospace Wing Commander Colonel Frank E. Elliott Jr.
The captain died when his RF4C aircraft crashed during a routine reconnaissance mission while flying out of Udorn Air Base, Thailand.
His widow, Mrs. Terry L Greenhalgh of Spokane, accepted the Purple Heart Medal.
Outlook harvest dinner planned
The Outlook Church of the Brethren scheduled its annual Harvest Homecoming Dinner at the church. Special guest pastor was the Rev. Andrew Murray of the Peace Church of the Brethren in Portland, Ore.
4-H leaders honored
Lower Valley 4-H leaders honored at the Washington State Grange meeting included Keith Jones of Grandview for 20 years of service, Mrs. Frank Beard of Outlook and Lee Cubby of Sunnyside for five years of service.
